AAP Mocks Both BJP & Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia Jumps Ship, Triggers MP Meltdown

General News

AAP took a jibe at Congress & BJP and said that MLAs of other parties are running from one resort to another while AAP MLAs are busy resolving citizens issues

AAP

After Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party took a jibe at both Congress and BJP and said that MLAs of other parties are running from one resort to another while AAP MLAs are busy resolving citizens' issues. In a tweet from the official AAP account, the party praised its MLA Raghav Chadha for resolving a citizens problem and emphasized that the party is making a 'difference'.

READ | BJP announces names of 9 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections; nominates Scindia from MP

Akash Kumar, a Twitterati, posted a before and after image of a pothole on the road. The former image shows two big open potholes and the latter image shows both the potholes refilled. Kumar expressed his gratitude to the MLA and said that he raised a complaint about the potholes and was rectified within 4 hours.

READ | 'Rajmata would be elated by your choice,' Vasundhara Raje welcomes Scindia into BJP

READ | 'People will teach him a lesson', says Ashok Gehlot as he calls Scindia an 'opportnunist'

Scindia joins BJP

After resigning from the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party national president JP Nadda. He was formally inducted at the party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital. He thanked  BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for welcoming him into the party.

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday after mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

READ | 'He's the only chap...': Rahul Gandhi breaks silence over Scindia's exit from Congress

