'Rajmata Would Be Elated By Your Choice,' Vasundhara Raje Welcomes Scindia Into BJP

After Jyotiraditya Scindia formally joined the BJP on Wednesday, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje stated that late Rajmata Sahib would have been proud of her grandson's decision to put the 'Nation first.'

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Vasundhara welcomed Scindia in 'team BJP'. She also appreciated his 'strength of character and courage.'

If Rajmata Sahab was here today, she would be elated to see you put the #NationFirst.



I admire your strength of character and courage. It’s good to be on the same team.



Welcome to the BJP.@JM_Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia was earlier in the day formally inducted into the BJP in the presence of Party president JP Nadda at the Party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital.

Speaking at the induction ceremony Scindia said, "I would like to thank JP Nadda Ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family and gave me a place in it."

"There have been 2 life-changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life."

Political drama in MP

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all, talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

