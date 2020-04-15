Modi Govt's Aarogya Setu App For Covid Reaches Key Milestone Faster Than Facebook & Others

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday announced that the Aarogya Setu app had garnered over 50 million users within a span of just 13 days. The increasing user base of Aarogya Setu is among the fastest globally, claimed Kant. Earlier, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address had deemed the use of Aarogya Setu app as one of the essential 7 steps for India to beat the Coronavirus, as he's been doing.

Aarogya Setu app clocks 50 million users

Announcing the development on Twitter, Amitabh Kant compared several other tools and their user reach of 50 million with the Aarogya Setu app. Apparently, the app developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) seems to be the fastest-growing among the users.

Telephone took 75 years to reach 50 milion users, radio 38 yrs,television 13 yrs,Internet 4 yrs, Facebook 19 months, Pokemon Go 19 days. #AarogyaSetu,India’s app to fight COVID-19 has reached 50 mn users in just 13 days-fastest ever globally for an App

— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 14, 2020

PM Modi on Aarogya Setu app

On Thursday, PM Modi had urged users to download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

Aarogya Setu app: Everything you need to know

The mobile application has been developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India in the amid the raging COVID-19 crisis. The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19.

