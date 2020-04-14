How To Download Aarogya Setu App On Jio Phone? Find Everything You Need Here

The Aarogya Setu app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The app uses location-based software to function as a Coronavirus tracker. The tracker app allows the user to understand if they have come in contact with any COVID-19 positive patient in and around the vicinity of their habitat.

The Aarogya Setu application also comes with other added features that can track a person's breathing capacity, and a survey form which allows everyone to check symptoms, and guides them to see a doctor if needed. This Indian Government's Coronavirus Tracker app is available to all smartphone users including Jio phone.

How to download Aarogya Setu app on Jio Phone?

Jio phone users can also download this Indian Government Coronavirus Tracker app. This application not only tracks the user’s movements but it also gives them updates on how close they are to the corona positive patient. With the help of Aarogya Setu app, a user can find out the information of COVID 19 patients in their locality to avoid any contact with them. The new Aarogya Setu app sends all the data to the government server using your mobile location and Bluetooth.

Many Jio Phone users have been wondering if they can download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile or not. However, one can try downloading the app through Google Play Store and check if the app is getting downloaded on your phone.

Open Google Play on your Jio Phone

Search Aaroya Setu on the search bar

Tap on the app and then tap on Install

If the app gets installed, use the application or you can download and install the Arogya Setu App on your JIO phone with the given link below.

Download Aarogya Setu App for Jio Mobile (Will be available soon)

