'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Will Be Force Multiplier For Global Economy': PM Modi At SCO Summit

Addressing the virtual 20th Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' call will be a 'force multiplier' for the global economy. The Indian Prime Minister highlighted India's proposal to establish a working group for traditional medicine and also the 'Innovation & Startup' group for the welfare of SCO countries. The virtual summit witnessed participation from Heads of all other 7 member states which included Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

'Force Multiplier'

"In the startup ecosystem, we have proposed the establishment of 'Innovation & Startup'. We have also proposed the establishment of a working group in the field of traditional medicine so that in SCO countries, the knowledge of traditional and cultural diagnosis and its innovation prospers. India's determined to battle the hard struck economy of SCO countries with the help of economic multilateralism and national capacity building. In the post-COVID world, India moves ahead with the mantra of 'self-reliance'. I am confident that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' will prove to be a force multiplier for the world economy and will fasten the development of SCO countries," said PM Modi on Tuesday.

Stressing upon India's role in the global battle against the Coronavirus, PM Modi stated that India has provided more than 150 countries with essential medicines and will be instrumental in mass production of the vaccine. "India's pharma industry has supplied essential medicines to more than 150 countries. In form of the world's largest vaccine producers, India will help entire humanity with its mass vaccine production capability," he said.

SCO Summit of 2020 will included statements on several issues including the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of World War II, COVID-19, digital economy, countering the spread of terrorism including cyber-terrorism along with drug threats. As per reports, reports of activities of the SCO RATS and SCO Secretariat will also be adopted. Several decisions are also slated to be taken during the summit with regards to projects and initiatives in the trade and economic sector.

The summit is expected to conclude with the release of Moscow declaration, which will reflect the broad agenda of the bloc for 2021. This is India's third meeting as a full member of SCO. In 2005, India was granted the observer status of SCO and in June 2017 it became the full member.

PM's vieled attack on Pak, China

In the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Imran Khan, PM Modi also took a veiled dig at their repeated attacks on India's sovereignty. The Prime Minister slammed the countries "unnecessarily" attempting to bring bilateral issues to the SCO in violation of the grouping's foundational principles.

"India has always been resolute in working in sync with principles laid out in the SCO Charter. But it is unfortunate that there have been repeated efforts to unnecessarily bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda which is in violation of the SCO spirit," PM Modi said.

