PM Modi to join 1st virtual SCO summit with China & Pakistan leaders amid border standoff

PM Modi will lead the Indian delegation to the 20th Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of States on Tuesday, November 10. Chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the 2020 SCO summit will be held virtually. This virtual summit will witness the participation of the Head of all 8 member states which includes Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan along with the heads of the 4 observer states of SCO namely Iran, Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia. During the SCO Summit, PM Modi and Chinese President will share the platform for the first time since the border standoff between the troops of the two countries in May.

PM Modi to address SCO Summit

For the first time, the SCO Summit will be held in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the third meeting where India will participate as a full member. All leaders of the Member States will speak at the summit for 10 minutes each along with the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-terrorist Structure (SCO RATS). According to ANI, sources have stated that the Moscow Declaration will be adopted at the end of the Summit under the chairmanship of the Russian Federation.

SCO Summit of 2020 will also include statements on several issues including the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of World War II, COVID-19, digital economy, countering the spread of terrorism including cyber-terrorism along with drug threats. Sources further informed that the report of activities of the SCO RATS and SCO Secretariat will also be adopted. Several decisions will be taken during the summit with regards to projects and initiatives in the trade and economic sector.

"India appreciates the efforts of the Russian side for holding extensive meetings in the virtual format and giving new momentum to the ongoing cooperation within SCO despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish a constructive and successful SCO Summit under the Chairmanship of Russia on 10 November 2020," stated the source.

While India was awarded the observer status of SCO in 2005, it only became a full member in 2017. Over the last 3 years, India managed to maintain extensive engagement in all the sectors under the framework of SCO.

