AB De Villiers Gets Off The Mark In Style On His BBL Debut Against Adelaide Strikers

AB de Villiers made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut in style by getting off the mark with a boundary during the match between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The occasion took place in the second over of the Brisbane Heat's run chase which was bowled by the star Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. On the third delivery of the over, Khan had bowled one a bit outside the off-stump as AB de Villiers hit a magnificent cover drive to get off the mark. To his good fortune, there was no fielder placed either in the covers or extra cover and nor there was a fielder on the boundary as the ball raced away to the fence.

READ: Tim Paine indebted to Rishabh Pant after baby-sitting sledge; here's why

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Crack! The beautiful sound of bat on ball as AB de Villiers crunches a boundary on his very first ball #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PfkxO4ExKm — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2020

Even the fans joined the action after having watch Mr. 360 get off the mark in style. Here are some of the reactions.

''Rashid to AB. Opens him up and just drives him through the covers '', said a commentator on air.

READ: AB de Villiers rates Virat Kohli higher than Sachin Tendulkar

AB de Villiers gets a rousing reception at the Gabba

AB de Villiers had got a rousing reception when he had walked out to bat at the Gabba in the second innings.

''Talk about best in the business, next man out there AB de Villiers. The stage is set and he has come now'', said the commentators on-air as the Brisbane crowd gave him a standing ovation.

The South African skipper went on to score a 32-ball 40 which included five boundaries at a strike rate of 125 before he was dismissed by Michael Naser off Liam O' Connor. The Brisbane Heat chased down a 111-run target in the 16th over by seven wickets.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Strikers were bundled out for 110 after pacer James Pattinson had rattled their innings with an impressive fifer. He finished with 5/33 in his five overs.

Rashid Khan gets Australian Open fever with tennis serve during BBL match; watch clip

WATCH: Cricket Australia remembers Phil Hughes' maiden ODI hundred in heartfelt tribute