Cricket Australia Remembers Phil Hughes' Maiden ODI Hundred In Heartfelt Tribute

In November 2020, it will be six years since Australian batsman Phillip Hughes tragically passed away after being struck by a Sean Abbott bouncer. Hughes' death deeply impacted the world of cricket and led to enhanced focus on batsman safety and protective cricket equipment. Today, Cricket Australia looked back on the day when Phil Hughes announced himself onto the limited-overs scene.

Phil Hughes smashes hundred on ODI debut

Hughes made his Australian Test debut in 2009 but it took him four more years to finally break into the ODI team. Hughes opened the batting for the Australians in their first ODI against Sri Lanka in Melbourne on January 11, 2013. Hughes anchored the innings and made a fantastic 112. Along with the help of captain George Bailey's 89, Australia got to a formidable 305. Led by Clint McKay's four wickets, Sri Lanka were cleaned up for 198. Hughes was awarded the Player of the Match in his very first ODI match. He also became Australia's first men's cricketer to make century on ODI debut.

Phil Hughes' untimely passing

Phillip Hughes was only 26 when he passed away in 2014. The world mourned as the unthinkable happened. It left Hughes' closest family and friends devastated. His legacy continued to live on as his closest friends smashed International hundreds and dedicated them to him. Matthew Wade even got a tattoo of his fallen mate to immortalise his memory forever. Hughes' death led to a widespread investigation in helmet technology. Also, there are now protocols that have to be followed if a batsman gets hit on his head.

Let's take a moment to pay our tribute to Phil Hughes and remember his contribution to the beautiful game.

