AB De Villiers Rates Virat Kohli Higher Than Sachin Tendulkar

South African batting superstar AB de Villiers announced his international retirement in May 2018. However, the right-hander still plays top-flight cricket in the form of several T20 domestic competitions like Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL). Quite recently, AB de Villiers made his BBL debut for Brisbane Heat in a game against Adelaide Strikers.

AB de Villiers names Virat Kohli among top batsmen he's played with or against

On the eve of his debut BBL appearance, AB de Villiers was asked to name his favourite batsman by Cricket Australia. The South African named Indian skipper Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar as one of the best batsmen he has ever seen. Incidentally, AB de Villiers also shares a dressing room with Virat Kohli as the duo represent the same franchise in IPL. While Virat Kohli leads Royal Challengers Bangalore, Villiers has been an integral member of the side ever since he made his debut in 2011. Among other batsmen, AB de Villiers picked his former captain Graeme Smith and Australian Test talisman Steve Smith as some of the best he has ever seen.

AB de Villiers for Brisbane Heat in BBL 2020

AB de Villiers made his way into the middle for Brisbane Heat against Adelaide Strikers at The Gabba on January 14. Fielding first, Brisbane Heat dismissed the Strikers for 110 inside 20 overs. De Villiers took two catches on the field and scored 40 (32 balls) in a successful run-chase for the home side.

After some epic on-field battles, @RickyPonting can't wait to see what AB de Villiers brings to the @BBL – from the safety of the commentary box! @Headshoulders | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Ktt6hdSMCi — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 13, 2020

