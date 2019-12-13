'You Will Give Us Gyaan On Respecting Women?': Abhishek Manu Singhvi Shows Mirror To BJP

Rajya Sabha MP from Congress, Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to the microblogging website Twitter on Friday afternoon and directly attacked BJP over their condemnation of Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' comment. He used a famous Hindi one-liner and twisted it to take a jibe at BJP. He accused the ruling party of formerly having convicted leaders like Swami Chinmayanand and Kuldeep Singh Sengar in their party.

His tweet translates to, "The people who have disgusting men like Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Swami Chinmayanad in their party should not teach us how to respect and protect women and daughters". He also added the names of Union Minister of Women and Child Development along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in hashtags.

Read: SHOCKING: Rahul Gandhi dubs PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme as 'Rape in India'

Smriti Irani slams Gandhi over 'Rape in India' comment

Union Minister, Smriti Irani while talking about Rahul Gandhi's statement expressed her angst and said, "In the nation's history, it is the first time that a Gandhi family's son has said that women should be raped in India. For his politics, Rahul Gandhi has done the condemnable act of using rape as a tool. While India's women are skilled enough to answer Rahul Gandhi, I wish to ask all the men here, 'Is every Indian man a rapist in the eyes of Rahul Gandhi?'. PM Modi declares in international forums that all nations must invest in India and Rahul Gandhi is inviting people to commit rapes in India?" she asked, outside the parliament.

Read: Smriti Irani flays Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India' comment; says 'Women won't forgive'

Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' comment

Politicising rape, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His insensitive comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 27-year old Hyderabad doctor.

Read: We condemned Sadhvi, Congress should do same: Rajnath on Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India'

"Wherever you see in the nation, Narendra Modi had said Make in India. But now wherever you see, 'Make in India' is not happening, it is 'rape in India'," he said. He has time and again blamed the Prime Minister for the spike in rape cases in India.

Read: Punjab not to implement Citizenship Amendment Bill: CM Captain Amarinder