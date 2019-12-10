Abhishek Manu Singhvi Hints At Supreme Court Recourse Over CAB; Taunts BJP

Congress National Spokesperson, Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday after 12 hours of debate. In a tweet, Singhvi sarcastically said that 'Modi-Shah duo' is re-writing Indian history, culture and constitution since Independence. In another tweet, the professional lawyer added that many of us who have been practising law including, the former Attorney General, Soli Sorabji believe that CAB in its present form is completely against the Constitution.

Abhishek Singhvi's Tweets

Yes, the Modi-Shah duo is re-writing Indian history, culture and Constitution since Independence. This is the first time an Indian government has more in common with ideals of Jinnah than Gandhi. #CAB #TwoNationTheory — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) December 10, 2019

Many of us trained in the law, incl Soli Sorabjee, a frequent supporter of the govt, believe #CAB in its present form will not pass the test of constitutionality in the Apex Court. Bt that is obviously not reason enough for BJP to fear a red face once such challenge is made. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) December 10, 2019

Singhvi Turns Poetic

The National Spokesperson for Congress, turned poetic in his criticism against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as he took to Twitter to share poetry referring to the bill passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday. Singhvi wrote, "It only takes a moment for fire to spread, but takes a century to be extinguished." The CAB bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311 votes in favour and 80 against the Bill.

Sibal and Chidambaram against the CAB

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal put forth his stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and elaborated on how it goes against the very ethos of the Constitution. Objecting to the divisive nature of the Bill, Sibal urged Home Minister Amit Shah to read a Constitution before making a statement in the Parliament. After the conclusion of a 12-hour-long debate, which saw the participation of 38 MPs from across the political spectrum. Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram described the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as "patently unconstitutional" and said with its passage in Parliament, the battleground will shift to the Supreme Court.

