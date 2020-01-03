Focus On Jobs: Singhvi On Giriraj Singh's 'children Go Abroad And Eat Beef' Remark

In yet another blow to the BJP government, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi took to Twitter and slammed Union Minister Giriraj Singh for his statement that "children studying in missionary schools go abroad and start eating beef."

Abhishek Sanghvi said, who cares if they eat worms. "What does that have to do with you?"

Targeting the BJP government over the current economic slowdown, the Congress leader said that he is more concerned about the economy of the country, as there are no jobs for the youth.

Giriraj Singh's controversial remark

Abhishek Singhvi's comments came a day after Union Minister Giriraj Singh made a controversial statement on Thursday saying that children studying in missionary schools start eating beef after they travel to other countries. Making this bizarre statement, Singh in Begusarai said that chants from Bhagwad Gita should be taught to students in private schools.

He also added that students eat beef because they have not been taught about their culture and tradition.

The Begusarai MP was addressing an inauguration programme at his constituency where he also urged for introduction of Hanuman Chalisa chants in private schools in order to inculcate traditional values.

Abhishek Singhvi's 6-5=1 argument

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi took a jibe at the BJP on Twitter about how those who "spread hate" should learn that all religions were equal. Criticising the government's citizenship law, Singhvi posted a tweet with a numerology-based argument to prove that all religions and beliefs are the same, hence no law can discriminate citizens on the basis of religion.

Attacking the BJP over CAA & NRC, Abhishek Singhvi's wrote, "Those who spread hate, take a look here: the words "Mandir" (temple), Masjid (mosque), and Church, all have six letters.

Likewise, the words Geeta, Quran, and Bible (religious Holy books) consist of five letters. All are equal. 6-5 = 1, God is One. The master of all is one."

नफरत फ़ैलाने वालों जरा इसे भी देख लो

Mandir = 6 letters

Masjid. = 6 letters

Church. = 6 letters

&

Geeta = 5 letters

Quran = 5 letters

Bible = 5 letters

सब बराबर हैं

6-5 = 1 -- ईश्वर एक है

सबका मालिक एक | (साभार) #BJP #CAA_NRC — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 3, 2020

