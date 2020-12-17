Absconding Nithyananda Begins Charter Flight Services To Kailaasa From Australia

Nearly a year after having created his own island nation, it has been learnt that absconding rape accused and self-styled godman Nithyananda has now begun issuing visas for visitors. The absconding self-styled godman has created his own nation - Kailaasa - and had also issued its own passport as well. Now, it has been learnt that charter flight services called as 'Garuda' have been started from Australia to Kailaasa.

The island nation has restricted visitors from staying for more than three days and has also created an e-mail ID through which visitors can apply for the visa. Kailaasa also claims to provide free of cost food, stay and other requirements needed as well. Previously, Nithyananda had launched the country's official website which described the island as a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.

Moreover, the website stated that there are 10 departments in the government of Kailaasa including one ‘responsible for the Office’ of 'His Divine Holiness Bhagwan Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam', the government's international relations, and the Office of Digital Engagement & Social Media. Other departments include home affairs, defence, commerce, and education.

The website of this purported nation explains, ‘Kailaasa is an apolitical Nation whose vision is enlightened living on all humanity. Towards this goal, it is dedicated to the preservation, restoration and revival of an enlightened culture and civilization based on authentic Hinduism that was once practised freely in over 56 nations across the continent from Afghanistan, India, Nepal, Burma, Sri Lanka, all the way to Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia, but is now facing extinction due to persecution over a millennium’.

Nithyananda has been accused of kidnapping and forcibly retaining several girls in his Ashram. He faces multiple charges being tried in several courts in India apart from the French government which is investigating him for allegedly duping a devotee off nearly $400,000. The self-styled godman has been absconding since November 20, 2019, when the Gujarat Police claimed that he had fled India after choosing not to attend several court hearings. Nithyananda last attended court for the trial in his rape case on June 5, 2018, and skipped summons hereafter. He had skipped over 42 hearings before it was learnt that he had fled.

