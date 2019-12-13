ACCESSED: Nithyananda's Slanderous 742-page Anti-India Report To United Nations

In an attempt to malign India, absconding rape accused and self-styled godman Nithyananda's 742-page report to the United Nations has been accessed by Republic TV on Friday. The report titled 'Hindu Holocaust - The untold story' claims that over 50 life attempts have been made on Nithyananda over the decade. It further claims that Nithyananda had been constantly persecuted by the Indian authorities - as they were 'incited with hatred, violence and madness to kill through propaganda'.

'Both girls in North Virginia; seem under forced will of Nithyananda': HC

Here are the report's claims:

Nithyananda being 'persecuted ' by India: Devotees

Throughout the report, Nithyananda claims how he was chosen as a successor by two famous godmen - Ramana Maharshi and Sri Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Listing seven steps to allegedly persecute Nithyananda, his disciples have stated that segregation, programmed confusion, exploiting weakness, propaganda, mob lynching, genocide and denial of crimes are the steps to execute a 'persecution'. Moreover, the report goes on to list several mob-lynching events, names several media houses had allegedly been trying to assassinate Nithyananda.

Here is a part of the report:

Attempt to defame Indian police, govt and media

The report goes on to defend Nithyananda for his 2010 leaked video where he was found in a compromising position with a well-known actress. It states that the video had been a media propaganda to malign him and eventually allegedly kill him. Alleging that the rape cases against him were also fake, the report states that 'fake allegations had turned into fake rape' which led to him being mistreated by the 'Police mafia'.

Here is another page from the report:

Ecuador distances from land purchase for Nithyananda's island nation: 'No asylum given'

The report also names several politicians like Sadananda Gowda, B S Yediyurappa and police officials like DIG (Deputy Inspector General) of CID - Charan Reddy, DGP (Director General of Police) DV Guruprasad to name a few alleging that the persecuted him by arresting Nithyananda under false pretexts and raided his temples. The report then claims that Nithyananda has been harassed by Karnataka police before being 'released from illegal arrest' on bail in 2012. Claiming several more instances of alleged assault on 'sanyasis', the report states that devotees fearing for Nithyananda's life has appealed to 'put an end to his persecution' by the Indian state, police, judiciary, and media.

SENSATIONAL: Rape-accused Nithyananda sets up 'Kailaasa' island nation; seeks sovereignty

Allegations against Nithyananda

Meanwhile, Nithyananda who has started his own self-proclaimed Hindu sovereign nation named Kailaasa has established a cabinet along with a Prime Minister. Apart from this bizarre move, Nithyananda has already been accused of alleged kidnapping and forcibly retaining several girls in his Ashram. He Nithyananda faces multiple charges being tried in several courts in India apart from the French government which is investigating him for allegedly duping a devotee off nearly $400,000.

Read the full report here: