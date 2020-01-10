The Debate
ABVP Claims Vindication After Delhi Police Names JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh In JNU Probe

General News

Student organisation ABVP reacted to the Delhi Police's probe in the JNU violence matter and called out JNUSU for creating havoc inside the university campus

ABVP

Reacting to the press conference called by the Delhi Police where it identified the suspects of the JNU violence, Right-wing student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stated that the Delhi Police has asserted the same stand that the ABVP has been taking since the JNU violence erupted.

The ABVP in its statement reiterated Delhi Police's claim and accused JNUSU and its component organisations of deliberately destroying the server room to incapacitate the CCTV network on the campus. Adding further, ABVP stated, "After the shutdown of the server room, the Left goons proceeded to create a clash with students who were demanding resumption of registration for the winter semester. Fight for education has always been a facade, they never really adhered to it!"

ABVP alleges Left behind JNU violence 

The student organisation reiterated what the Delhi Police put forth - that JNU was a coordinated and well-planned attack. The right-wing organisation further alleged that the masked attackers received help from individuals inside the campus and were led by Aishe Ghosh and other Left leaders.

The student organisation also suspected foul play by the left-wingers. It stated that after the shutdown of the server room, the Left goons proceeded to create a clash with students who were demanding resumption of registration for the winter semester.

Delhi Police's JNU Violence probe

In a major development in the probe into the shocking JNU violence, the Delhi Police has identified the goons who were involved in the stone-pelting incident on January 5. The goons allegedly pelted-stones on the students who wanted to be a part of the registration process for the semester. In its revelations, the police reiterated what Republic TV had revealed earlier from videos that had been accessed from the day of the violence. 

Republic TV had first reported that a man with a red mask on his face who was seen pelting stones was an AISA activist named Chunchun Kumar. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has also been identified, with the police's dossier mirroring the video accessed by Republic in which she was seen leading a mob in the JNU campus before the violence escalated later that day.

The following persons were named by the Delhi Police, of which 7 are from the Left and 2 are from ABVP:

Chunchun Kumar 
Aishe Ghosh 
Pankaj Mishra 
Bhaskar Vijay 
Suchaita Talukdar 
Priya Ranjan 
Samant 
Yogender Bharadwaj
Vikas Pate

