Delhi Government Converts Schools Into Shelter Homes For Migrant Workers

After New Delhi witnessed the mass exodus of migrants piling up on buses at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminus, the Delhi Government has now decided to convert several schools into shelter homes to accommodate migrant workers.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to all the migrants to not move and stay in one place, in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus. In a message posted on his Twitter account, the chief minister requested the citizens to stay where they are.

While speaking to a news agency, Vinay Kumar, one of the caretakers of such shelters said, "In one of the Paharganj schools, there are around 30 rooms where these poor people can be accommodated. Five to six people can live together in a single room."

He also added that the government was making all necessary arrangements to provide food to the migrant workers here, thrice a day. "The Delhi government is constantly giving us information about the needy so that no other person can take advantage of these facilities," Kumar added.

Kejriwal appeals to people

"Some people are getting desperate to go back to their homes. Prime Minister ji has appealed everyone not to move out and remain wherever they are. I am also requesting you people to stay back and not go to your villages, because in such crowds, you may also fall prey to Coronavirus. Then, the virus will also spread to villages through you. It will reach several corners of the country. Then it would be difficult for us to combat this menace."

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a press release had informed that the Centre had directed states to enforce a strict lockdown. While the Centre had appreciated the states for maintaining the lockdown effectively by and large, it had expressed its concern over the migrant exodus happening across state borders.

