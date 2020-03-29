JSW Group To Donate Rs 100 Cr To PM-CARES, Converts Some Facilities Into Isolation Wards

The JSW Group headed by Sajjan Jindal has announced a donation of Rs 100 crore for Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or the PM CARES fund to fight Coronavirus in the country. Along with the Rs 100 crore contribution, the Jindal Group has also pledged a single day's salary from each of its JSW employees to the PM CARES fund, announcing that some of its employees are willing to donate more than just a day's amount.

Apart from donating generously to the PM CARES fund, the JSW group has also announced that it has earmarked funds for the immediate import of ventilators, along with arranging more PPEs for the healthcare workers amid the shortage.

Some of the JSW Facilities will also be converted into isolation wards to reduce the stress on hospitals amid the COVID-19 health crisis as well. In addition to this, communities around the JSW Group Facilities will be provided food and dietary requirements amid the lockdown.

PM CARES Donation Fund

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, and is being called PM CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust, with the Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Home Minister other members.

There are a number of ways to donate to the fund, one of which is via a bank transfer, and donations will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G). As per PM Modi, the fund will also cater to other distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. Here is the full guide.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/BVm7q19R52 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

