Latest News: Advani Likely To Visit Ayodhya; UAE's 'Hope' Launched; Linkin Park Sues Trump

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 10 am:

LK Advani likely to accompany PM Modi to Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony to mark the start of construction of a grand Ram temple and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra. Top BJP sources told Republic TV that senior party leader Lal Krishna Advani is likely to accompany the Prime Minister for the ceremony. In the late 1980s, the BJP veteran leader became the political face of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement that received wide publicity. The party had included the Ram temple issue in its manifesto back in 1989 under the presidentship of Advani.

Read full story: LK Advani Likely To Go With PM Modi To Ayodhya; Ram Mandir Foundation Stone A Silver Brick

COVID-19 cases cross 11-lakh mark, highest single-day spike recorded

India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 11 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases & 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 11,18,043 including 3,90,459 active cases, 7,00,087 cured/discharged/migrated & 27,497 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

UAE launches first interplanetary mission to Mars

After weather conditions causing a delay to UAE’s historic Hope Mars Mission twice, the country launched its first interplanetary mission at 21.58 GMT on July 20. The UAE’s Hope was lifted off on Japan’s H-IIA rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. The spacecraft is set to reach the Red Planet in February 2021 which is also the year that the country would celebrate the 50 years of its formation. The Mars orbiter named Amal or Hope Probe is launched into Mars orbit for at least two years to make the first-off global map of the planet’s climate across seasons. Watch the launch here:

We have lift-off. H2A, the rocket carrying the Hope Probe to space, has launched from the Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan.#HopeMarsMission pic.twitter.com/pRKZLOL7NT — Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) July 19, 2020

Read full story: UAE Spacecraft 'Hope' Blasts Off In Its First Ever Mission To Mars

Linkin Park file cease-and-desist order against Donald Trump

American rock band Linkin Park has filed a cease-and-desist order against US President Donald Trump for using their song, In The End as the background music for one of their reelection campaign videos. The video which was posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino featured the contemporary rock band's song in the backdrop of Trump's campaign video. The video was also retweeted by Trump. Here’s Linkin Park’s official statement:

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

Read full story: Linkin Park Files Cease-and-desist Order Against Trump For Unauthorized Use Of Their Music

China warns UK of ‘devastating consequences’ over Huawei ban

After the UK banned the Chinese telecom giant Huawei from its 5G network, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) indicated that the move can have ‘devastating consequences’ on the bilateral ties of the nations and on the British economy. Chinese officials have criticized the UK's decision and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to protect the country’s businesses. An article in Global Times says that in a recent interview with the Times, Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming hinted that Chinese investments into the UK could be at risk as Chinese companies are wary of Huawei's treatment by the UK.

Read full story: China Foretells 'devastating Consequences' For UK Over Huawai Ban; Cites $20 Bn Investment

Rioters loot Amazon Go store in Seattle

The footage has emerged showing some Black lives Matter protesters damaging and looting stores in Seattle amid their rally on July 19. Even though the city police can be seen blocking the entrances, the Seattle Police Department said on Sunday that the demonstrators not only broke out several windows of the East City Precinct but threw ‘devices’ into the lobby that led to a small fire. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr also took this opportunity to attack Joe Biden and the BLM protests, while sharing a video of the rioters masked as demonstrators and called them "undocumented shoppers".

Read full story: Rioters Loot Amazon Go Store In Seattle; Trump Jr Calls Them 'undocumented Shoppers'