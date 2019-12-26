After BJP's Defeat In Jharkhand Polls, Sena MP Sanjay Raut Warns Against 'arrogance'

Shiv Sena on Thursday took yet another dig at BJP for its alleged arrogance. Writing on microblogging website Twitter, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stated that just as boats drown during a storm, “celebrities” often drown due to "arrogance". This latest jibe assumes significance in the wake of BJP losing the Jharkhand Assembly elections despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing multiple campaign rallies. BJP bagged only 25 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand in contrast to the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance which won from 47 constituencies. Hemant Soren of JMM is set to take oath as the Chief Minister once again on December 29.

तूफान में कश्तियां और घमण्ड में हस्तियां अक्सर डूब जाती हैं.. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 26, 2019

'Votes were asked in Modiji's name'

Speaking to the media on the counting day for the Jharkhand elections, Raut stated that BJP's defeat in the state was on expected lines. Hinting at the failure of the PM, the Sena MP claimed that the votes were asked in the former's name. He even drew a comparison with his home state Maharashtra, where the Sena formed a coalition with NCP and Congress.

Raut remarked, "The BJP has now even lost Jharkhand. This was expected. Jharkhand is a small state, but it had a BJP government for five years. Modiji and Amit Shahji put their full strength in the campaign and votes were asked in Modiji's name. The atmosphere which got created after the new law (CAA), didn't have any effect in Jharkhand. Now after Maharashtra, BJP has lost Jharkhand."

Maharashtra CM takes a dig at BJP

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray indirectly taunted Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday while addressing a gathering at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune. He stated that Sharad Pawar taught him how to form a government with less number of MLAs. He also took a dig at PM Modi. The Maharashtra CM said, "Sharad Pawar has taught us how to grow more from less area of land, and also how to form a government with less number of MLAs." He added, "I was told that this was the same venue where someone had said he came into politics holding Pawar's finger."

