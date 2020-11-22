After COVID-19, Dengue And Malaria, British Man Survives Cobra Bite In Rajasthan

A British man, Ian Jones, has managed to cheat death not once but three times. Jones has managed to survive a deadly cobra bite after recovering from COVID-19, dengue and malaria. He was admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur city after being bit by an Indian cobra in the rural area of the district. Speaking to a news agency, the doctor who treated Ian Jones at a hospital in Jodhpur city, about 350 kilometres from the Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, said that they initially suspected that the British origin man was infected with COVID-19 the second time when he was brought to Medipulse Hospital.

The British charity worker was admitted to the hospital a week ago and was tested for COVID-19 once again, but the doctor informed the news agency that Ian Jones tested negative for the virus. Speaking further, the doctor informed that while Jones remained conscious he did suffer from the snake bite symptoms which includes difficulty in walking and blurry vision. He further informed that the symptoms experienced by the British charity worker are transient and will improve over the course of the next few days. Ian Jones was discharged earlier in the week and we believe there won't be any sort of long term effects of the snakebite as they are not uncommon in rural areas of Rajasthan, informed the doctor treating Ian.

READ | UK Mother Stunned To Realise She Gave Birth To Twins While In COVID-19 Coma

READ | Justin Bieber Asks About COVID-19 Situation In India During Live Session With Riyaz Aly

"Dad is a fighter"

Ian Jones runs a charity named Sabirian that is aimed at importing fairly traded crafts and has been working with the traditional craftsmen in Rajasthan to import their goods to Britain and uplift them. While working at his Jodhpur base he was bit by an Indian Black King Cobra after which his family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Jones' medical expenses. According to the GoFundMe page, Ian's son Seb Jones said that his father is a fighter and that it has been touch and go for the man.

READ | Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Review Excites Fans As They Cannot Wait To Watch Boseman's Last

"Dad is a fighter, during his time out in India he had already suffered from Malaria and Dengue Fever even before COVID-19 and yet he had remained resolute in his determination to stay in the country and continue his work help the people that needed his support. He had not been able to travel home due to the pandemic and as a family, we understood his desire to continue to support the many people who relied on him. We were naturally concerned about him though and then when we heard he had also suffered what is usually a fatal snake bite on top of all that he had been through, we honestly could not believe it. It really has been touch and go, he is stable at the moment although he has paralysis in his legs and blindness, both of which we hope is temporary," said Seb jones in his statement on the GoFundMe page.

READ | Madhya Pradesh Authorities 'deploy' Yamraj And Chitragupt To Reinforce COVID-19 Norms