UK Mother Stunned To Realise She Gave Birth To Twins While In COVID-19 Coma

Perpetual Uke, who delivered twins while in COVID-induced coma has described the operation as a "miracle". Uke said she struggled to believe that she gave birth to the babies while in a coma. Uke, who was admitted to the intensive care unit after she fell ill in March, delivered the twins one month later in April.

'Miracle'

Uke's twins were due in July, but doctors decided to deliver the babies by caesarean section in April at 26 weeks in case their mother did not recover from severe COVID-19. Uke, who is a rheumatology consultant at Birmingham City Hospital, woke up after 16 days of delivery and thought she lost her babies while in a coma.

When Uke was informed about the delivery, she could not believe it and called it a "miracle". "When they showed me the pictures, they were so tiny, they didn't look like human beings, I couldn't believe they were mine," BBC quoted Uke as saying. The babies were weak at the time of delivery and weighed less than 850 grams.

The babies, a girl and a boy named Sochika Palmer and Osinachi Pascal, were taken to Birmingham Women’s hospital after their birth. The twins were kept in the intensive care unit and remained in the hospitals for 116 days before being discharged. Uke, who also has two other children, said she was upset because her newborns had to go through all this at the start of their birth. But she is now happy as they have returned home and are in good condition.

Uke's husband Matthew said he was unable to think of a life without his partner and was worried about her health when she was under critical care. Matthew said that he was relieved when Uke came out of the coma 16 days after their babies were born.

(Image Credit: AP File)

