Justin Bieber Asks About COVID-19 Situation In India During Live Session With Riyaz Aly

Pop sensation Justin Bieber recently held a live session on Instagram and was joined by India’s TikTok star, Riyaz Aly. The two stars during their interaction discussed the situations pertaining to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Justin, joining in from his home in the US, asked Riyaz about the condition of the pandemic in India.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video of their Instagram session on Instagram while giving a sneak peek of their conversation. In the video, the Baby singer asked Riaz, “What’s Covid looking like over there?” Riyaz replied, “Covid is still going on. Like, a crazy thing is going on.” Further, the singer inquired about the people following and adhering to all the safety protocols. “Damn,” Justin exclaimed.

While captioning the video on Instagram, Viral Bhayani wrote, “What is Covid looking like in India - Justin Bieber. During an Instagram live session #justinbieber raises questions related to covid in India and if people are taking enough safety precautions. Bieber had earlier done a concert in Mumbai which had received mixed reactions from the audience. His tracks are extremely popular here in India including rural areas which is surprising how popular he is. He was chatting with Riaz Aly.”

Several fans of the two stars were quick enough to comment under the post and praised Riaz for talking to Justin. One of the users wrote, “Without a filter, Riaz looks so chocolaty.” Another user wrote, “Omg he is talking Justin Bieber wahh.” A third user wrote, “Just wow scene.”

Meanwhile, Justin recently released his song Monster with Shawn Mendes. The two pop stars wrote the song with Daniel Caeser, Frank Dukes, and Mustafa, the Poet. Monster marks the first time the two musicians have worked together, according to People. Both have previously hinted that they would be open to working together. Justin also recently shared a ‘spiritual awakening’ post with a note. Justin penned down a powerful message for his fans, describing the love he shares with God.

