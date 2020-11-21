Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Review Excites Fans As They Cannot Wait To Watch Boseman's Last

Chadwick Boseman starrer Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will release on December 18, 2020, on OTT platform Netflix. The movie premiered recently and the critics gave their reviews about the movie. The movie has received rave reviews from the critics and the fans of the actor seem thrilled about the upcoming film.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom review gets reactions from netizens

Netizens took to Twitter and stated that they are excited to watch the movie. A number of netizens were of the opinion that the characters seem inspiration. Numerous other netizens wrote that they are looking forward to watching Chadwick Boseman on the screen. Check out some of the reactions from the fans below who are excited to watch the film.

Chadwick Boseman gave everything he had to the forthcoming Netflix “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (reviews out Friday). Viola Davis, equally remarkable—as good as it gets. Much has been cut; August Wilson’s arias fly at the speed of light. Pungent, despairing, alive and kicking. — Michael Phillips (@phillipstribune) November 15, 2020

omg the reviews for ma rainey’s black bottom are out and it sounds so amazing i cannot wait to see it — el (@dreamsofhes) November 20, 2020

I've been waiting on the reviews for Ma Rainey Black Bottom. I'm happy for Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman. I just watched Chadwick Boseman in 21 Bridges and he just had the ability to elevate an average movie. He was such a major talent gone too soon. — Sabrinanne2001 (@sabrinanne2001) November 17, 2020

The reviews for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom are so positive I’m- pic.twitter.com/SEQqgebkc5 — ReelLover (@InHollywoodland) November 15, 2020

While there are a number of netizens who are looking forward to watching the film, there are many fans who think otherwise. Many people commented on Twitter that they shall not be able to watch the film knowing that Chadwick is no more. Several other users expressed that they would be upset watching the film as Boseman was their favourite actor. Check out some of the comments below.

RIP Chadwick, god bless him — JaMa11 (@JOSEAR2ROABARCA) November 21, 2020

Not ready to watch him again. :( — Captain America's shieldmaiden (@LiteraryPanda) November 21, 2020

Chadwick Boseman's last movie

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom happens to be Chadwick Boseman's last movie. Netflix had revealed earlier that it would put the late actor forward for awards consideration for his performance in the upcoming movie. If so happens, then Chadwick would be nominated alongside Anthony Hopkins for his performance in The Father, which has created an intense buzz.

Chadwick Boseman was born and brought up in Anderson, South Carolina. Over the years, he has been featured in shows and films like Law & Order, CSI: NY, ER and The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. The actor passed away on August 28, 2020, battling cancer.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom cast

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is all set to release on Netflix on December 18, 2020. The film is directed by George C. Wolfe and stars Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in leading roles. The movie follows the story of Ma Rainey and how tensions rise between her band members when the singer gathers with them at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927.

