After DGMO-level Talks, MEA Says 'position Unchanged' On Further Talks With Pakistan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday asserted that its position regarding key issues with Pakistan remained 'unchanged' saying that there was 'no change' when it came to holding talks with the country over and above the discussion held between the DGMOs today.

On being asked on whether the talks between the DGMOs would pave the way for talks between India and Pakistan in the future, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "India desires normal neighborly relations with Pakistan. On key issues, our position remains unchanged."

India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. On key issues, our position remains unchanged: Ministry of External Affairs on India-Pak DGMO level talks on ceasefire pic.twitter.com/PPCaVWGP4u — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Read: India Smashes Pakistan Propaganda On Kashmir At UNHRC, Asks To Put Its Own House In Order

Read: India & Pakistan Issue Joint Statement As DGMOs Speak; Situation Along LoC Reviewed

India-Pakistan release joint statement

Earlier today, India and Pakistan released a joint statement after the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries discussed the established mechanism of hotline contact and the border situation. As per the joint statement, India and Pakistan's DGMOs reviewed the situation along the LoC and reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings should be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation. The meeting assumes significance amid the repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan including unprovoked firing at civilians and Indian Army soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, even as the country attempts to hoodwink the FATF over its greylisting for terror money laundering.

Here is the full statement:

"The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere. In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021. Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding."

Read: 5 Pakistan terror Launchpads Within Minutes Of LoC Exposed As Imran Tries Hoodwinking FATF

Read: Pakistan Misusing International Platforms For 'baseless' Propaganda: India At UNHRC

(With Agency Inputs)