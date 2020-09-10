Rafale Inducted, IAF Capable Of Going Toe-to-toe With Most Most Dangerous Fighter Jets

In a major boost to India's defence arsenal, the Indian Air Force (IAF) formally inducted its first five Rafale Jets on July 29. The ability to strike air-to-air targets up to 150 km away and at the same time also hit land targets up to 300 km within enemy territory makes the Rafale aircraft one of the world's most dangerous fighter jets. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with his France counterpart Florence Parly attended the ceremony of these Rafale jets at Ambala's Air Force Station on September 10.

Big day for the Indian Air Force! Attending the Rafale Induction Ceremony in Ambala. Watch! https://t.co/pwhn77h1LH — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 10, 2020

About IAF's Rafale aircrafts

The speed, capability to attack land and air target and 4.5 generation system allow Rafale aircraft to challenge the most dangerous fighter jets. Powered by two SNECMA M88 engines, Rafale jets are known to attain a top speed of 2223 km and a range of more than 3,700 Km. It also has a Martin-Baker Mark 16F ‘zero-zero’ ejection seat, capable of operating at zero speed and altitude. The jets are well-equipped with laser-guided bombs weighing around 900 kg. 2500 rounds per minute can be fired from the jet's internal cannon. The new birds in the arsenal of IAF also come with the AESA radar, SPECTRA Electronic Warfare System and IRST system.

Rafale fighter jets being 4.5 generation aircraft are a great addition. Additionally, the Rafale jets shall be equipped with the HAMMER missile having a range of 60-70 km. At present, India has fighter jets such as Sukhoi Su-30MKI, MiG 29, Mirage-2000 and the indigenously built Tejas.

How Rafale is a challenge to the world's most dangerous jet fighters

These French-made Fighter jets which have been bought to India under an inter-governmental agreement with France to are set to challenge worlds' other fighter top jets including F-35 Lightning, F-22 Raptor, Eurofighter Typhoon, F-16, J-20, Su-35 and F-18 Super Hornet. With its 14 years of proven ability in the French Air Force during multiple operations, these five Rafale aircraft will be very beneficial to the IAF, as will be the others of the complement once they land.

Pakistan's US-made F-16 is no competition with India's Rafale. Rafale aircraft can carry a payload of 24.5 tonnes while the F-16 is capable of carrying only 21.7 tonnes. This implies that the Rafale can load more weapons. Lastly, Pakistan's F-16 does not have the nuclear capability which the Rafale aircraft has.

In contrast to China's air to air missile systems, India's Meteor's unique propulsion system gives it ab edge over them. This is because Rafale jets instead of burning off all its fuel immediately after the launch can throttle its engine during the cruise. Therefore, as soon as the target approaches, Rafale can throttle up, while making its terminal attack at its highest possible energy state around Mach 4.5, even if fired over long ranges.

