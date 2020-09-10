MS Dhoni Overjoyed As Rafale Jets Join Indian Air Force; Reveals His Favourite Fighter Jet

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was ecstatic following the induction of the Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force on Thursday and said that 'the world's best combat-proven fighter plane got the world’s best fighter pilots'.

The formal induction ceremony of the Rafale fighter jets took place at the Ambala Air Force Station on September 10 with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly attending the induction ceremony. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present at the event.

Taking to Twitter, MS Dhoni pointed out that the lethality of the aircraft would increase exponentially in the hands of the Indian pilots alongside the mix of aircraft at the IAF's disposal. Further, MS Dhoni wished the Glorious 17 Squadron (Golden Arrows) luck and hoped that the Rafale would beat the service records of the Mirage 2000. However, MS Dhoni revealed that the Su30MKI was his favourite and that 'the boys had found a new target to dogfight with' and wait for BVR engagement till their upgrade to Super Sukhoi.

MS Dhoni hails Rafale induction

With the Final Induction Ceremony the world’s best combat proven 4.5Gen fighter plane gets the world’s best fighter pilots. In the hands of our pilots and the mix of different aircrafts with the IAF the potent bird’s lethality will only increase. — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) September 10, 2020

Wishing The Glorious 17 Squadron(Golden Arrows) all the very best and for all of us hope the Rafale beats the service record of the Mirage 2000 but Su30MKI remains my fav and the boys get new target to dogfight with and wait for BVR engagement till their upgrade to Super Sukhoi — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) September 10, 2020

The five Rafale jets, three single-seat and two twin-seater trainers, landed at the Ambala airbase on July 29 nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. The formal induction ceremony of the Rafale fighter jets began with a traditional 'Sarva Dharm puja' at the Ambala Air Force Station on Thursday morning. Praying for the security of the nation and the success of the new Rafale jets, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian priests narrated short prayers to bless the fighter jets. This was followed by a spectacular aero-show from the IAF's daredevils, including some breathtaking mid-air moves from the lightweight Tejas fighter jets. This was followed by the traditional water cannon salute to the newly inducted Rafale fighter jets.

What sets the Rafale jet apart?

The Rafale is fitted with 14 hardpoints and 13 India-specific enhancements. Its total external load capacity is more than 9 tonnes. Hence, it can lift the equivalent of its own empty weight in payloads. Its loitering capacity is 1.5 times that of the Sukhoi. The range is 780 to 1055 km as against 400-550 km of a Sukhoi jet. Similarly, the Rafale jet can engage in 5 sorties per 24 hours against 3 by the Sukhoi.

Moreover, the Rafale is powered by two SNECMA M88 engines, which helps it attain a range of more than 3,700 km. Having a top speed of 2223 km, it is equipped with laser-guided bombs weighing 900 kg. 2500 rounds per minute can be fired from its internal cannon. Rafale considered as a 4.5 generation aircraft will now lead the IAF's fighter jets. Also, Rafale maintenance time per flight hour is 2.25 hours against 6-8 hrs for other fighters. Speaking about the Rafale, IAF chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria had backed the Rafale against China's untested F-35 knockoff J-20.

