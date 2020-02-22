Agra Mayor To Welcome US President Trump By Handing Over Silver Key Of City

As a symbolic gesture to pay respect to United States President Donald Trump, Agra Mayor Naveen K Jain will welcome the state guest by handing over a 'key of the city' which is made up of silver. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner along with the US delegation will visit Agra on February 24.

Speaking to the media Jain said, "Whenever any foreign guest comes to visit Agra there is a tradition and old concept of handing over keys to them. While welcoming them at the airport, we hand over the keys of Agra to the guest. It means that they should open the door of Agra and enter the city. The key is 600 grams in weight and it was made in Delhi and is of the shape of the Taj Mahal."

Talking more about the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump, he further stated, "The entire administration of Agra is busy preparing to welcome US President Donald Trump. Thousands of people will welcome him with Indian and American flags in their hands."

Trump's Itinerary

February 24

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Ahmedabad airport at around noon, wherein he will be received by PM Modi.

PM Modi and Donald Trump will hold a roadshow in Gujarat on February 24 for which 10,000 police personnel, to be led by 25 senior IPS officers will be deployed. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and PM Modi will travel along a 22-km long route, starting from the Ahmedabad. International Airport to Sabarmati Ashram, and then to Motera stadium via Indira Bridge.

The US President and US first lady will be spending an hour in Agra's Taj Mahal, before coming to Delhi.

February 25

Upon his arrival in New Delhi, Trump will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol.

The US President is then scheduled to visit New Delhi's Raj Ghat and pay his homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Following that, Trump and PM Modi will hold extensive talks on February 25 on a range of issues, including defence and trade. Reportedly, India and US were not keen on finalising a trade deal, thus both sides will take a decision on it considering a long-term view. Some defence deals may fructify during Trump's visit, the sources said.

PM Modi will host a lunch for the US President, following which the leaders will hold a media interaction.

Trump will then attend events at the US Embassy, including a business summit.

Trump's visit will conclude with an early banquet dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind, following which he will depart for Washington.

