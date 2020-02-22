The Debate
Kailash Kher Has A Special Request For Donald Trump During India Visit, Here's What It Is

Bollywood News

According to reports, Trump will visit India for a two-day visit, along with First Lady Melania Trump. A look at what Kailash Kher has to say about it.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
kailash kher

On February 24 and 15, India will welcome US President Donald Trump, who along with PM Narendra Modi will participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and is likely to take a tour across the Sabarmati Ashram. Trump is visiting India to inaugurate the newly-built project- Motera cricket stadium, which is going to be the largest cricket stadium in the world. On hearing this news, singer Kailash Kher could not keep calm and shared his enthusiastic plan for the US President. 

Singer Kailash Kher wants Trump to dance on his song while visiting India

The star-studded auspicious event in Motera Stadium- world’s biggest cricket stadium, will reportedly have Kailash Kher as one of the artists to perform for the ceremony. According to the latest report, Kailash Kher will begin the performance with his song Jai Jai Kara, Jai Jai Kara Swami Dena Saath Hamara and end with a Shiv bhajan- Agad Bum-Bum Lahiri. While talking to a news agency, Kailash Kher expressed his excitement about the event. He shared that if he got the opportunity to have things his way, then Kher will call upon Donald Trump to dance with him on Bum Bum Lahiri. 

(Image courtesy: Kailash Kher and @realdonaldtrump Instagram)

 

 

 

