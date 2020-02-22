Kailash Kher Has A Special Request For Donald Trump During India Visit, Here's What It Is

On February 24 and 15, India will welcome US President Donald Trump, who along with PM Narendra Modi will participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and is likely to take a tour across the Sabarmati Ashram. Trump is visiting India to inaugurate the newly-built project- Motera cricket stadium, which is going to be the largest cricket stadium in the world. On hearing this news, singer Kailash Kher could not keep calm and shared his enthusiastic plan for the US President.

Singer Kailash Kher wants Trump to dance on his song while visiting India

The star-studded auspicious event in Motera Stadium- world’s biggest cricket stadium, will reportedly have Kailash Kher as one of the artists to perform for the ceremony. According to the latest report, Kailash Kher will begin the performance with his song Jai Jai Kara, Jai Jai Kara Swami Dena Saath Hamara and end with a Shiv bhajan- Agad Bum-Bum Lahiri. While talking to a news agency, Kailash Kher expressed his excitement about the event. He shared that if he got the opportunity to have things his way, then Kher will call upon Donald Trump to dance with him on Bum Bum Lahiri.

High-level delegation likely to accompany Pres Trump to India incl Senior Advisor Jared Kushner,US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer,NSA Robert O’Brien,Secy of Treasury Steve Mnuchin,Secy of Commerce Wilbur Ross&Director,Office of Management&Budget,Mick Mulvaney (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mRyypfCbHh — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

#MakingofMotera

Took a tour of new world's largest #cricket stadium at #Motera which is getting ready to welcome @realDonaldTrump & @narendramodi on 24-Feb-20. Very happy to see all our hard work of several years culminating in such a grand & magnificent cricket stadium. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/3TS1GxONNg — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 21, 2020

(Image courtesy: Kailash Kher and @realdonaldtrump Instagram)

