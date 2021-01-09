Army Takes Chinese Soldier Into Custody After He Crossed Over To The Indian Side Of LAC

Amid the ongoing border talks, the Indian Army on Friday, apprehended a Chinese soldier on the Indian Side of the LAC, in Ladakh, in the area South of Pangong Tso lake. The Army confirmed that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops. The army stated that he is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and the circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated.

Indian Army: 'PLA soldier in custody'

The Army released a statement which read, "During the early hours of 08 January 21, a Chinese soldier was apprehended on the Indian side of the LAC, in Ladakh, in area South of Pangong Tso lake. The PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area. Troops from either side are deployed along the LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops. The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated".

Last WMCC meeting

On December 18, the 20th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) took place between India and China. The developments along the Line of Actual Control were reviewed and both sides agreed to work towards ensuring complete disengagement as per the agreements reached between the respective Foreign Ministers and Special Representatives. On this occasion, they consented to maintain the close consultations at the diplomatic and military level and also agreed that the next round of senior military commanders should be held at an early date so that peace and stability can be fully restored in the region.

The two countries' foreign ministers have reached to a five-point consensus on continuing dialogue and quickly disengage, while honouring all existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs. Over eight rounds of military talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC, while India pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake capturing positions of 'strategic importance' in the Fingers area. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.

