Owaisi Claims '1000 Sq.km. Land Under PLA Occupation'; Questions Centre's LAC Strategy

On Wednesday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for India's response to the Chinese aggression along the LAC. Alleging that PM Modi hesitates in publicly castigating China, he claimed that the People's Liberation Army has occupied 1000 sq. km. of Indian territory. Lamenting that the Parliamentary leaders were yet to be briefed on the current standoff, he questioned the Centre's reluctance to allow journalists to access the conflict zone. Moreover, Owaisi accused the Union government of depriving the Army of funds owing to the "destruction of the economy". In another jibe at the Centre, the Hyderabad MP urged the Centre to suppress China instead of farmers and anti-CAA protesters.

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "China's Army has occupied 1000 sq. km area in Depsang, Galwan Valley. Why doesn't the Defence Minister reveal how the Modi government plans to recover this land? What steps will they take In Rajya Sabha, it was said that the leaders of political parties will be briefed. But this did not happen. Why doesn't the Indian government take media persons to Ladakh and Depsang Valley to show the area up to which the Chinese Army has reached?"

"Because of the destruction of the economy, the Indian Army is not getting money. When it comes to a two-front war, can Rajnath Singh tell whether we have ammunition which will last for 40 days? No. We only have ammunition that will last for 10 days," he added.

चीन की PLA फौज डेपसांग और गलवान वैली में एक हज़ार स्क्वायर किलोमीटर पर क़ब्ज़ा करके बैठी है, मोदी सरकार उसके खिलाफ सख्त क़दम उठाने और चीन को दबाने के बजाये देश के ही किसानों और CAA, NRC के खिलाफ प्रदर्शनकारियों को दबा रही है। - Barrister @asadowaisi https://t.co/6OxEfQVBwC — AIMIM (@aimim_national) December 30, 2020

LAC faceoff

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis.

The 20th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) took place on December 18. The developments along the LAC were reviewed and both sides agreed to work towards ensuring complete disengagement as per the agreements reached between the respective Foreign Ministers and Special Representatives. Furthermore, they acknowledged that the 7th and 8th round of military commander-level talks had contributed to ensuring "stability on the ground".

