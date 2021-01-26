Ahead Of Farmers' Tractor Rally On Republic Day, Security Beefed-up In National Capital

Ahead of the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day, the security in the national capital has been tightened with police barricades mounted at various places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations. Earlier on January 24, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak had said that 3 routes have been determined for the farmer leaders' rally from three border points of Delhi.

While addressing a press conference, Pathak said, "The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur and return to its original points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway and then return to Singhu."

Pathak further informed that from the Tikri border, the tractor rally will go to Nangloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-foot road and return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway.

Besides this, the Delhi Police has also beefed-up security at all the power sub-stations and grid across the national capital in view of threat received by a power distribution company about the disruption of power supply in the national capital. The police have also issued an alert to power distribution companies in view of the threat posed by banned outfit Sikhs for Justice.

Delhi Police allow only 5000 tractors for farmer leaders' rally

On Monday, the Delhi Police laid down conditions for the tractor rally of farmers scheduled on January 26 in protest against the three farm laws passed by Parliament. Earlier, the police permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha have been asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Moreover, the Delhi Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the rally on Republic Day from noon to 5 pm.

Here are conditions imposed by Delhi Police:

The organizers shall take necessary permission from various agencies including the Delhi Fire Service and carry their original copy to show them to any police officer on demand

The organizers should make arrangements for drinking water, first aid, and firefighting equipment on the route of the rally

The organizers should ensure the deployment of 2500 volunteers on the route of the rally

There should be no obstruction to the other road users and no replacement of tractors will be allowed

The organizers should ensure that the traffic marshals are deployed on all stretches to assist the traffic police

The organizers should ensure that emergency vehicles, police vehicles, and movement of essential goods and services are given passage on priority

No violation of traffic or any other laws should take place during the rally

Guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic should be followed

Metal rods cannot be used for flags or banners. The dimensions of flags shall be 9 feet by 6 feet or smaller

Any participant in the rally should not display any objectionable flag, banner, or poster

The organizer should ensure that no participant of the rally shall act in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state, not cause any damage to public property and not assault any government servant on duty

No loudspeaker or public address system will be used during the rally without specific permission from the competent authority of the concerned district

The organizers should ensure that the participants shall not consume any intoxicating substance or drugs

No trolleys, bullock carts, cycle rickshaws, hand-driven carts, and animals should not be brought to the rally

Permission for the rally can be withdrawn if the participants indulge in disorderly or violent behaviour

No firecrackers or combustible material shall be used during the rally

No weapons such as firearms, swords, spears, and lathis shall be carried

Permission for the rally will be deemed invalid owing to VIP/VVIP movement or any other emergency

(With ANI inputs)