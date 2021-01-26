Ahead Of Farmers' Tractor Rally On Republic Day, Security Beefed-up In National Capital

Quick links:
Ahead of the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day, the security in the national capital has been tightened with police barricades mounted at various places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations. Earlier on January 24, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak had said that 3 routes have been determined for the farmer leaders' rally from three border points of Delhi.
While addressing a press conference, Pathak said, "The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur and return to its original points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway and then return to Singhu."
Pathak further informed that from the Tikri border, the tractor rally will go to Nangloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-foot road and return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway.
Besides this, the Delhi Police has also beefed-up security at all the power sub-stations and grid across the national capital in view of threat received by a power distribution company about the disruption of power supply in the national capital. The police have also issued an alert to power distribution companies in view of the threat posed by banned outfit Sikhs for Justice.
On Monday, the Delhi Police laid down conditions for the tractor rally of farmers scheduled on January 26 in protest against the three farm laws passed by Parliament. Earlier, the police permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha have been asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Moreover, the Delhi Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the rally on Republic Day from noon to 5 pm.
Here are conditions imposed by Delhi Police:
(With ANI inputs)