Republic Day 2021: Wishes And Messages To Share With Friends And Family

Republic Day of India is observed every year on January 26. It honours the day when the Constitution of India came into effect and replaced the Government of India Act that was in motion since 1935. Take a look at the Republic Day wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on January 26, 2021.

Happy Republic Day wishes

Freedom in Mind, Faith in our heart, Memories in our souls, Let's salute the Nation on Republic Day

India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfil her dreams.

Our ancestors gave us a glorious past, we need to create the future. This Republic Day, lead the change and become a real Indian. Jai Hind.

Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. Happy Republic Day.

Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high...Into that heaven of freedom, my father, let my country awake. Happy Republic Day.

On this special day, let's promise our motherland that we will do everything to enrich and preserve the heritage of our ethos and our treasure.

Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls and zeal in our hearts, let's salute our India on Republic Day.

Let us pray for the prosperity and unity of our country on this Republic Day. As we remember those who fought to give us freedom. Vande Matram

One nation, one vision, one identity. No nation is perfect, it needs to be made perfect. Happy Republic Day.

Let every teacher teach the student how to love this nation/ Let every parent instil in his or her sons and daughters the beauty of our nation. Happy Republic Day 2021.

Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank the soldiers. Happy Republic Day 2021.

Let us join hands to protect our nations from all the social evils that are plaguing it. Happy Republic Day 2021.

Be proud that you are an Indian because lucky are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day 2021!

Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day 2021!

A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day 2021!

Let us take a pledge that we would not let the efforts of our brave freedom fighters go in vain. We would strive to make our country the best in the world. Happy Republic Day 2021!

