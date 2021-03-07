Ahead Of PM Modi's Rally In Bengal, BJP Workers Allege Attack By TMC In Barasat's Sason

In yet another incident of violence against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, the party's local leader Bijoy Sardar along with other party leaders in Barasat's Sason area were allegedly attacked by the TMC workers on Sunday morning. According to sources, this incident took place, when the BJP leaders were going to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally at Brigade Ground.

Reacting to the violent attack on BJP Karyakarta, BJP leader Arjun Singh on Sunday condemned TMC. Taking to Twitter, Arjun Singh said that the people of the state will give a benefitting reply through EVM. He also said that once, BJP wins the upcoming Assembly elections in Bengal, it will finish the stigma of political violence in the state.

Today, @BJP4Bengal workers were attacked by @AITCofficial goons at Sason in Barasat. They were on the way to attend PM @narendramodi ji's meeting at Brigade ground.

People will reply through EVM.

BJP will finish the stigma of political violence in West Bengal.#ModirSatheBangla pic.twitter.com/arIeym4JEm — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) March 7, 2021

Political violence ahead of Bengal polls

West Bengal: Six BJP workers injured in a crude bomb blast, in Rampur village of South 24 Parganas district late last night. The injured workers, who are under treatment at a hospital, allege that the bomb was hurled at them by TMC workers when they were returning from a wedding. pic.twitter.com/oSE3RjPC26 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

As the poll battle in Bengal intensifies, 6 BJP workers were injured in a crude bomb blast in Rampur village of South 24 Parganas district on Friday night. According to sources, the BJP workers, who were injured in the attack are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. These workers have alleged that the bomb was hurled at them by the TMC workers when they were returning from a wedding.

As the Bengal polls draw closer, increasing instances of political violence have been reported time and again. Earlier on February 25, a few BJP workers were attacked by TMC goons in Jagatdal area. On February 19, a BJP worker named Bikash Debnath was allegedly beaten up by TMC goons in Alipurduar in the poll-bound state when he was returning home, leaving him critically injured. As per the victim, 10 to 15 TMC workers attacked him and a complaint has been lodged with the police. BJP has alleged that it has lost nearly 130 of its workers over the last 2 years.

West Bengal polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. On the other hand, the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has kickstarted a fierce campaign as it aims to unseat the TMC government. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray while AIMIM too has announced its intention to make its political debut in the state.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

