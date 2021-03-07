Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim's Son-in-law Quits TMC After Being Denied Ticket For Polls

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim's son-in-law, Yasser Haidar on Saturday severed ties with Trinamool Congress (TMC) after expressing disappointment over the party's candidate list.

Haidar announced his resignation in a long Facebook post, where he thanked his fellow party members, whom he referred to as an "extended family," for giving him the opportunity to serve the people.

Stating that he is in no way associated with the grassroots, Yasir pleaded not to be involved in any activity linked with the ruling party. However, it is not clear whether he has officially resigned from TMC or whether the party has taken any action over his resignation.

Earlier on March 5, the former TMC leader had expressed resentment on being denied a ticket to contest for the ruling party in the upcoming state assembly elections. Terming it as a "harsh reality", Haidar said people who work for the party 365 days 24/7 always go unnoticed.

"A wise person had told me a few years ago, a couple of times, that if you are a celebrity or a famous personality you get a ticket very easily. I wish I had taken the advice seriously," he said on Facebook.

TMC leaders protest over being denied ticket

Several Trinamool Congress leaders upset over being denied a ticket for the West Bengal assembly elections voiced their anguish against the party with protests breaking out at a few places. Supporters of TMC leaders angered by the candidates' list torched chairs outside the party office in North 24 Parganas, took to the streets and blocked the highway in protest against the party leadership.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced the list of TMC candidates for the state elections. Banerjee herself has vacated her seat Bhabanipur and declared that she will be contesting the elections from Nandigram. As many as 27 sitting MLAs of the Trinamool Congress were denied a ticket. The party decided to give tickets to 50 women candidates, 42 Muslim candidates, 79 SC candidates, and 17 ST candidates.

Elections are scheduled to be held in 8 phases in West Bengal starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.

