BJP's Suvendu Says Bengal Will Become Kashmir If TMC Wins; Omar Abdullah Asks Whats Wrong?

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday claimed that West Bengal would become Kashmir if the Trinamool Congress (TMC) returned to power in the upcoming polls. The BJP candidate from the Nandigram constituency made the remark during his speech at Muchipara, Behala, as he launched a stinging attack on the ruling party and CM Mamata Banerjee. Suvendu Adhikari, the former TMC leader, was declared as BJP's candidate from Nandigram and will square off against Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal Assembly polls scheduled to be held in 8 phases starting from March 27.

If they (Trinamool Congress) come back to power, West Bengal will become Kashmir: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate from Nandigram, during his speech at Muchipara, Behala yesterday pic.twitter.com/uCdQT9dR7B — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

However, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was seemingly put off by Suvendu Adhikari's remark on Kashmir. Launching an attack on BJP, Omar Abdullah asked what was wrong if Bengal becomes Kashmir, adding that it was BJP who claimed that Kashmir was a paradise after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Further, the NC leader claimed that Bengalis visited Kashmir annually in bulk and that they 'forgave' Suvendu Adhikari for his 'stupid and tasteless comment'.

But according to you BJP wallas Kashmir has become paradise after August 2019 so what’s wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir? Anyway, Bengalis love Kashmir & visit us in large numbers so we forgive you your stupid, tasteless comment. https://t.co/drxRLxvIO1 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 7, 2021

BJP chooses Suvendu to battle Mamata

After being chosen for the Nandigram seat to face Mamata Banerjee, ex-TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday, Adhikari bubbled with confidence saying 'Nandigram is not a challenge for me'. Echoing his challenge to Mamata Banerjee, he said that he will defeat her and send her back to Kolkata. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

BJP Central Election Committee on Saturday, announced its candidates for the first two phases i.e - 57 candidates. Tho top names fielded include ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, former cricketer Ashoke Dinda and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh. While Adhikari has publically expressed his wish, BJP has officially confirmed it today.

Taking up BJP's challenge, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday, announced that she will contest only from the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore district, and not from Bhowanipore - where Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will contest. While she also hinted that she may contest from Tollygunj, TMC announced the candidate list for the 291 seats it will contest on. The 291-candidate list includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. The TMC will not contest for 3 seats of north Bengal.

