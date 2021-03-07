Mithun Chakraborty To Join BJP? Actor Meets Vijayvargiya Ahead Of PM Modi’s Bengal Rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday in Kolkata. The meeting comes amid speculations that the actor Mithun Chakraborty may be joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Brigade rally in Kolkata on March 7.

The Bengal BJP chief met Chakraborty at his residence in Belgachia. Sharing glimpses from his visit to the former TMC MP's home, Vijayvargiya tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi), "Had a late-night discussion with a famous actor from cinema, Mithun Da. My heart was sorrowed hearing stories of his patriotism and love for the poor".

अभी देर रात कोलकाता के बेलगाचिया में सिनेमा जगत के माशूर अभिनेता मिथुन दाँ के साथ लम्बी चर्चा हुई ।

उनकी राष्ट्र भक्ति और ग़रीबों के प्रति प्रेम की कहानियाँ सुनकर मन गद-गद हो गया । pic.twitter.com/1REwfpZNax — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) March 6, 2021

Chakraborty had departed for Kolkata from Mumbai at 11 pm and he is likely to join PM Modi on stage at the Brigade rally on Sunday. Earlier, reports suggested that BJP had invited the Bollywood actor to join the stage during PM's rally at Brigade Parade Ground - touted by BJP's Kailash Vijayavargiya to be one of the biggest rallies in poll-bound West Bengal.

Mithun Chakraborty to join BJP?

On speculations of the actor joining BJP's Vijayvargiya had earlier said, "I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he's going to come today. I'll be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him."

On February 16, Mohan Bhagwat held a 1-hour meeting at Mithun Chakraborty’s residence in Madh Island, rising speculations of the actor's saffron plunge. However, Chakraborty denied saying that he shares a deep and spiritual relationship with Bhagwat and that the meeting has nothing to do with politics.

Once considered close to the CPI(M), Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for two years, before resigning expressing a desire to quit politics.

PM Modi's mega Brigade rally

To bolster BJP's presence in West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address another mega rally in the poll-bound state at the Brigade Parade Grounds. As the political tussle intensifies in the state, PM Modi, in response to the demand of local BJP leaders will cover 23 districts of West Bengal in about 20 rallies.

His Sunday rally will mark the end of the saffron party's highly-successful "Parivartan Yatra", which was helmed by several central leaders, drawing in massive crowds. "Prime Minister will set the tone of the election campaign with a rally at Brigade Ground," a BJP leader said.

Elections are scheduled to be held in 8 phases in West Bengal starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.

