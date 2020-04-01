Gujarat HC Issues Notice To Centre & State Over Markaz Congregation Becoming COVID Hotspot

As the number of positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases amid Nizamuddin Markaz attendees rise, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday, has issued a notice to the state government and the Centre over Nizamuddin congregation which turned out to be Coronavirus hotspot. The High court took suo-moto cognizance on the issue and has asked the state what steps have been taken to avoid a potential outbreak. Currently, India's Coronavirus tally stands at 1637 with 38 deaths.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ahmedabad police officials informed that a total of 29 attendees of Nizamuddin Jamaat organised in Delhi were traced in Ahmedabad. They added that all of them have tested negative for COVID-19. Of these, 27 people belong to other states, who after attending the Nizamuddin congregation in Delhi, travelled to Ahmedabad. The other two people were caretakers from the city itself.

Tamil Nadu reports 110 Markaz attendees COVID-19 positive; govt isolates all 1103

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 3400 attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan and from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, 1500 of these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area owing to the nationwide lockdown. All 2631 occupants have been evacuated and the building has been sanitised. The Delhi Crime Branch which has booked the Markaz chief Maulana Saad for violating lockdown is currently searching for him by raiding possible hideouts.

Attendees contact tracing on

Ministry of Home Affairs informed that 1746 individuals were staying in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz as of March 21 - 216 foreigners, 1530 Indians - all have been quarantined or hospitalised. Apart from these individuals, MHA stated that 2137 persons have been identified in different states. Most stated have quarantined the attendees tracked by them and are contact tracing the others. The highest number of attendees were from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh. Other states like Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Punjab, etc too are tracing and quarantining attendees.

Centre contacts foreign envoys to seek info about Markaz attendees; action likely: Sources