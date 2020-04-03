The Debate
Sena Takes Sarcastic Dig At PM Modi's '9 Pm-9 Mins' Appeal, Questions Centre On COVID-19

Politics

On Friday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light a candle for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5

Shiv Sena

On Friday, BJP’s former ally Shiv Sena took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light a candle for 9 minutes on April 5. Writing on Twitter, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut contended that people had crowded roads when the PM had asked them to clap for those rendering essential services on an earlier occasion. Thereafter, he sarcastically remarked that the people might burn down their houses in response to PM Modi’s appeal. Moreover, he questioned the Centre on the steps being taken to improve the prevailing scenario amid the novel coronavirus. Incidentally, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family had participated in PM Modi's 'clapping at 5 pm' initiative on the day of Janta Curfew. 

Read: PM Modi's Giant Appeal: 'On April 5 At 9 PM For 9 Mins, Challenge Coronavirus With Light'

Read: BJP & Congress In War Of Words Over PM Modi's '9pm-9mins' Covid Appeal; Patra Blasts Sibal

PM Modi addresses people

Earlier in the day, PM Modi shared a video message with the people of India. He urged everyone to switch off the lights at 9 pm on April 5 and light a lamp, candle or flashlights for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the fight against the novel coronavirus. However, the PM cautioned against congregating for this purpose. 

Read: India's Oldest COVID Survivor From Kerala And His Wife Get Discharged After Recovering

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has surged to 2,547. Out of these cases, 163 people have been cured while 62 individuals have lost their lives. Currently, there are 2,322 active novel coronavirus cases. As per the Health Ministry, 647 COVID-19 cases in the last two days across 14 states are connected to the Markaz religious congregation.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 336 Cases In The Last 24 Hours; 647 Markaz-related Cases

