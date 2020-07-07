Ahmed Patel Summoned By ED In Sterling Biotech Case Once Again

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again summoned senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the Sterling Biotech case. The ED, in all likelihood, will be questioning Ahmed Patel on July 9. This is the fourth time that the agency will be questioning Ahmed Patel. The last time the three-member ED team asked around 128 questions to the Congress leader who alleged that this was political witchhunt and that the agency was under political pressure.

Ahmed Patel's alleged links to Sandesara brothers

The agency is essentially probing Ahmed Patel’s links to Sandesara brothers who have been accused of money laundering. In fact, Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal Patel and son-in-law Irfan Siddiqui have been questioned by ED multiple times. In fact, top sources have confirmed that Faisal Patel has confessed that he knew the Sandesara brothers.

In a statement given to ED, one of the witnesses who worked for Sandesara brothers, admitted that Sandesara brothers would frequently meet Faisal and Irfan and that huge amount of cash was transferred to Ahmed Patel’s family members. According to the witness, Sandesara brothers bore expenses of Rs.10 lakh for a party which was attended by Faisal and once delivered Rs.5 lakh to his driver in Khan Market on the instructions of Chetan Sandesara. The Sandesara brothers have fled from the country.

Known to have links with several political leaders, the Sandesara brothers were last tracked down to Albania. Since then, the movement of the Sandesara brothers is not known. The total fraud stands at over Rs.8,000 crore. Through 249 shell companies, the bank loan was diverted abroad. Sandesaras are also accused of diverting Rs.249 crore for personal use. Incorporating over 100 companies in the British Virgin Islands, Nigeria, Barbados, and diverting the money.

