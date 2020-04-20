Ahmedabad: 25 Covid-positive Patients Out On Streets For More Than 24 Hours; Allege Apathy

In a shocking incident of negligence, 25 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 were seen outside the Civil Hospital in Asarva of Ahmedabad because they claimed they were denied any facility and no one was also processing them for quarantine. These 25 people were mostly from Ahmedabad and some were from the containment areas of the city. While some of these people had stated that they had a minor cold, most of them were asymptomatic.

A video to this extent had come to light where one of the patients who tested positive, Sonu Nagar, is heard saying, "two days ago we were tested positive for COVID-19 and since then we have not been given proper facilities to be put in quarantine. We have been told to wait here (outside the hospital) and no medical officer or doctor has come to process us. We have also not been given any food or water since then."

Another patient is heard saying that the officer was misbehaving with the patients and was just asking them to wait.

This video emerged on Sunday night after which the authorities reacted and arranged for all of these patients to be admitted to the hospital for treatment. "We are looking into the matter. Whoever is responsible for this negligence will be held accountable. Govt of Gujarat is doing everything to contain this COVID-19 pandemic," an official of the AMC shared with Republic TV.

According to the ICMR study quoted by Lav Agrawal, an official of the Health Ministry, 1 COVID-19 positive patient can infect 406 people in 30 days. By that measure, one person can infect approximately 13 people in 24 hours, giving an idea of the dangers posed by quarantine lapses. Just a day earlier, the first Covid patient of the city had been discharged from hospital after testing negative twice.

