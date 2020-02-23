Ahmedabad Chef Suresh Khanna Reveals 'all-veg Menu' For Trump's Sabarmati Visit

Ahead of the massive 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, Fortune Landmark Hotel Chef Suresh Khanna on Sunday, has revealed the special menu for President Trump and the First Lady (FLOTUS) during their visit to Sabarmati Ashram. The menu - which is an all-vegetarian affair includes Khaman Dhokla, special Gujarati ginger tea, broccoli-and-corn samosa, ice tea, green tea, and multi-grain cookies. Moreover, Khanna has stated that food inspectors will be tasting the food first before serving to the guests.

Special 'all-veg' menu for Trump

Chef Suresh Khanna: Special Khaman is being prepared as US President&First Lady Melania Trump like Khaman a lot. Menu includes only veg items; it'll be cooked in Gujarati style. Food inspectors will be tasting food first, then after a thorough check it will be served to guests. pic.twitter.com/wbfwDidX25 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

Trump's love for fastfood

In contrast to the healthy menu offered to the POTUS in India, Trump who is a non-alcoholic teetotaller and avoids coffee, is reportedly a big fan of fast foods and Diet Coke. Notably during one of the US government shut down - which included a shut down of the White House kitchens - Trump ordered a complete fast-food feast of pizzas, 1000 Hamburgers and fries for dinner while hosting college football champions -Clemson Tigers University. Moreover, Trump reportedly has a "little red button" in the Resolute Desk which when pushed, prompts the staff to serve him with a fresh Diet Coke.

Trump's India visit

Donald and Melania Trump will visit Delhi and Gujarat on February 24-25 - marking his first presidential visit to India. The trip - which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will include the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium before he leaves for Agra and then New Delhi. After being received by PM Modi at Ahmedabad airport, en-route to the stadium, a roadshow has been organised in which thousands are expected to greet the leaders.

After the 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump will be visiting Gandhiji's Sabarmati Ashram after which he will fly off to Agra - where he will be received by CM Adityanath. The first couple will visit the Taj Mahal and then head to New Delhi. The next day, i.e. February 25, President Trump and his delegation will hold dialogue with the Indian leadership and both leaders will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.