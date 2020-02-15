Trump Says 'Great Honor, I Think?', Claims He Is No 1 On Facebook Followed By PM Modi

Flaunting a social media milestone, the Twitter-happy US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, claimed that he was no 1 on Facebook followed by PM Modi, as announced by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Unsure whether it was an honour or not, Trump whose preferred social microblogging site is Twitter, wrote 'Great honor, I think?'. He added that he was soon scheduled to visit India on February 24-25.

Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that “Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.” Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

Donald Trump's India visit

Donald and Melania Trump will visit Delhi and Gujarat on February 24-25 - marking his first presidential visit to India. The trip - which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will strengthen U.S.-India strategic partnership, stated the White House. Trump is scheduled to participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium along with PM Modi on February 24 - the event is dubbed 'Kem Chho Trump'.

During the visit, India-US is likely to hold talks to restore preferential trade status under the Generalized System of Preference (GSP), which was terminated by the Trump administration last year. Moreover, Trump is also likely to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Feb 25, with confirmation likely in the coming days. Previously, in September 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a week-long visit culminating in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly. Prior to his UN Address, he gave an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora at a mega community, while sharing the stage with several top American leaders including Trump.

Donald Trump's re-election 2020

Trump, who seeks re-election into the White House, had launched his campaign a day after getting sworn-in as the 45th US President in January 2017. While Trump's 2016 campaign was mired in alleged Russian collusion, a formal House inquiry found that Trump had solicited a foreign power - Ukraine's - help in his 2020 re-election bid. Trump who has been backed unopposed by the Republican party will face the Democratic presidential nominee in November - the democratic race is currently led by Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

