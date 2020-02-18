Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Seals Paan Shops At Airport Circle Ahead Of Trumps Visit

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday sealed three paan (betel nut) shops at the airport circle. The health department of the AMC conducted the sealing. This comes ahead of the United States President Donald Trump's proposed visit to India next week. Trump will be on a day's visit to Ahmedabad during his India trip.

The closure was accompanied by notices posted outside the shops, stating that if the shopowners attempt to remove the seal, legal action will be taken against them. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is working in a full-fledged manner for the beautification of the areas where the US president is likely to visit.

Notice served

Earlier today, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has served an eviction notice to 45 slum dweller families living in Motera in Gujarat. The AMC has stated that around 200 slum dwellers who are mainly construction workers had been illegally occupying land which comes under the town planning scheme, for over two decades.

The notice which is served by the AMC’s Estate and Town Development Department comes a few days after the AMC began constructing a wall to cover the Dev Saran slum which falls en route to the grand Motera Stadium which is all set to be inaugurated by President Trump on February 24-25. The AMC Officials, however, have denied any connection with the eviction notice and Trump's visit.

'Namaste, President Trump'

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting India on February 24-25. According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was held in Texas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year. The stadium is being built at a cost of Rs 800 crore, and it will have the capacity to hold 1.25 lakh spectators.

