Gujarat CM Says State Ready To Give Trump A 'grand Welcome' In Ahmedabad

On Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated that the state is extremely 'excited' for Trump's visit and that they are ready to give him a 'grand welcome' on his arrival in Ahmedabad from Washington on February 24. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting India on February 24-25. According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was held in Texas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year.

Read: Ahmedabad DCP says background check of spectators being done ahead of 'Kem Chho, Trump'

"US President Donald J Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad from Washington on February 24. He will be given a grand welcome. There is a lot of excitement over his arrival here," said Rupani.

Read: Shiv Sena unhappy with prep for 'Badshah' Trump's India visit; claims colonial comparison

Among other events, there will be the inauguration of the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad by US President Trump and PM Modi and a 'Namaste, President Trump!' address to a large crowd. During the visit, Trump will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, and interact with a wide cross-section of the Indian society, the MEA said in a statement. The city of Ahmedabad is gearing up for the maiden visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with top-grade security being put in place.

Read: Gujarat: Over 10,000 policemen to be deployed for Trump roadshow

As per sources, the areas that the top dignitaries will be visiting or passing by along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be guarded by the National Security Guard commandos' anti-sniper units. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the world's largest cricket stadium at Motera. The stadium is being built at a cost of Rs 800 crore, and it will have the capacity to hold 1.25 lakh spectators. More than 10,000 police personnel, to be led by 25 senior IPS officers, will be deployed for US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Gujarat.

Read: Extensive security in place for Trump visit; NSG anti-sniper units at strategic locations