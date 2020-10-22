AIIMS Opines On ICMR Discontinuing Plasma: 'Injecting People With Antibodies Not Useful'

In contrast to an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study on plasma therapy to treat Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday, said that it was too early to say adding, 'need to look at more data'. Commenting that plasma had been injected into those people who had anti-bodies in the ICMR study. Stating that 'plasma treatment may be useful if the timing is proper', he said one must 'position it properly'.

AIIMS: 'Too early to tell'

Plasma isn't a magic bullet. We've to position it properly where it may be useful, rather than saying everyone will benefit from it. What we're learning from COVID is that, treatment may be useful if timing is proper: Dr Randeep Guleria, on ICMR's observation on plasma therapy https://t.co/f9XfROYNQc — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

ICMR: "May discontinue plasma therapy"

The Indian Council of Medical Research chief Balram Bhargava on Tuesday hinted that the Convalescent Plasma Therapy may be removed from the national guideline for the treatment of Coronavirus after an ICMR study revealed that it did not help in reducing mortality or slow the progression of COVID-19. "We are discussing with the national task force on COVID-19 management and with the joint monitoring group that may be deleted from the national treatment guidelines on COVID," Bhargava said during the Union Health Ministry briefing on Tuesday.

The ICMR has made these revelations upon investigating the effectiveness of plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 after conducting a study in 39 hospitals across India. The ICMR said that its researchers conducted an open-label, parallel-arm, phase II, multicentre, and randomized controlled trial from April 22 to July 14 adding that the trial was registered with the Clinical Trial Registry of India (CTRI) for the purpose. ICMR- India's apex medical council - has framed the national guidelines since February as India was first affected by COVID-19.

"Convalescent plasma was not associated with reduction in mortality or progression to severe COVID-19. This trial has high generalized ability and approximates real-life setting of convalescent plasma therapy in settings with limited laboratory capacity. A priori measurement of neutralizing antibody titres in donors and participants may further clarify the role of CP in the management of COVID-19," concluded the findings of the study.

Delhi govt: 'Don't discontinue plasma'

Reacting to the ICMR study, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain asked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) not to remove the Convalescent Plasma Therapy from COVID-19 national treatment protocol. He contended that the plasma therapy has proven helpful to thousand of people including himself adding that even the US has spoken in favour of the contentious therapy. "Plasma therapy has proved beneficial to more than 2000 people who have availed donations through the Delhi Governments plasma bank," said Jain.

