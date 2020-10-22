Madhya Pradesh Follows Tamil Nadu, Bihar To Announce 'Free COVID Vaccines' To All In State

After BJP announced 'Free vaccines to all' in its poll manifesto in Bihar, the saffron party's Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, announced free vaccines to all state subjects. Claiming that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the state was 'completely under control', Chouhan said that the vaccine was being prepared at a great pace in the nation. Polling for the vacant 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 3 while the results are slated to be declared on November 10.

Shivraj: 'Free vaccine for all'

मेरे प्रदेशवासियों, #COVID19 से जनता को बचाने के लिए हमने अनेक प्रभावी कदम उठाए हैं। आज यह पूरी तरह से नियंत्रित है।



भारत में कोरोना की वैक्सीन तैयार करने का कार्य तेज़ी से चल रहा है, जैसे ही वैक्सीन तैयार होगी, मध्यप्रदेश के प्रत्येक नागरिक को वह मुफ्त में उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 22, 2020

BJP's Bihar elections manifesto out; free COVID vaccine atop 11 'Aatmanirbhar' promises

Tamil Nadu & Bihar announce free vaccines

Earlier in the day, AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami (EPS) announced that the state government will provide free vaccines to all whenever such a vaccine was available. Similarly, BJP in its poll manifesto in Bihar promised to provide free vaccine to the state subjects as and when it is approved. The Congress, DMK have lashed out at BJP's Central government for such an announcement, with Rahul Gandhi telling 'Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it'.

Madhya Pradesh BJP to approach SC against HC's ban on public rallies ahead of by-polls

MP to move SC on poll rally

Madhya Pradesh government has stated that the state's BJP unit will approach the Supreme Court against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order restricting political rallies in the region. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the HC had restricted physical public meetings irrespective of its size, if there is a possibility of a virtual election campaign. The court had restrained district magistrates from issuing permission in 9 districts which include Gwalior, Guna, Morena, Bhind, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur and Vidisha. The High Court has also ordered an FIR against Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and former MP CM Kamal Nath for alleged breach of COVID protocol at their election meetings earlier this month.

Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami says 'Free COVID vaccine for all' after BJP's promise in Bihar

Madhya Pradesh crisis & bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 27 seats in the Assembly. 28 seats are up for polls now as BJP holds majority with 107 MLAs and Congress holds 88 seats in the 230-member assembly.

Before MP bypolls, Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'Item'; BJP says 'Women in state insulted'