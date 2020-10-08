Indian Air Force Day 2020: Images, Greetings And Logo To Honour IAF's Establishment

This year India will celebrate the 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The IAF is a branch of the Indian Armed forces which was established back in 1932 during the British rule itself on October 8th, 1932. Every year India showcases the air defence it has accumulated or developed over time. This year the fighter aircraft Rafale would feature in the Air Force parade that will be held in Ghaziabad at Hindon airbase.

India showcases its air defence power every year at the annual Air Force Day parade which is observed on October 8th every year. Take a look at few images, greetings and quotes you can share with your friends and family to make them aware about the day and honour the IAF officers who have served for the security of our country.

#AFDay2020

A momentous journey of Eighty Eight Years. Indian Air Force is ever ready to INNOVATE , INTEGRATE & INTIMIDATE.



Promo video of IAF on the occasion of 88th Anniversary.



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/8hFIzCqpdb — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 5, 2020

Indian Air Force Day 2020 images

Indian Air Force Day 2020 greetings

Indian Air Force Day 2020 logo

Here are some quotes and wishes to share on Indian Air Force Day

Hitler built a fortress around Europe, but he forgot to put a roof on it. - President Franklin Roosevelt

It is a proud privilege to be a soldier – a good soldier with discipline, self-respect, pride in his unit and his country, a high sense of duty and obligation to comrades and his superiors, and a self-confidence born of demonstrated ability. Happy Air Force Day!

Better to die fighting for freedom than be a prisoner all the days of your life. Happy Air Force Day!

We are proud of the sky of India, we

give our life to protect the country , we will destroy

India by seeing our lives with bad eyes

, this is our faith

Happy IAF Day 2020

Who kept the faith and fought the fight; The glory theirs, the duty ours. Happy Air Force Day!

Enough to die to fight for freedom than be a hostage all the days of your life.

Who kept the hope and supported the fight, The glory theirs, the service ours.

Our flights have so much power

that even if death comes, it is

said that just stop

the enemies of the country ...

Happy Indian Air Force Day 2020 to kill

Today we are breathing freely just because we live in a free country. Happy Indian Air Force Day

