Indian Air Force Day 2020: Know About The Day's History, Significance And Celebration

Indian Air Force Day 2020 will mark its 88th anniversary on October 8, 2020, Thursday. People across the country observe this day to raise awareness about the Indian Air Force and increase their familiarity with the same as a part of national security. Established on October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. So, we have mentioned everything about the Indian Air Force Day history, significance, and celebration that you must check out.

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Indian Air Force Day history

People observed Indian Air Force Day for the first time in 1932. As per the official website of the Indian Air Force, it established on October 8, 1932. Moreover, its first AC flight came into existence on April 1, 1933. At that time, India was under British colonial rule. So, they called the Indian Air Force as Royal Indian Air Force. But after the country’s independence and when it gained the Republic status, the named changed.

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Significance

Indian Air Force is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. So, while Armed forces secure land, the Indian Air Force protects its airspace. Moreover, it conducts aerial war during the conflicts. The organisation played a crucial role in different operations such as Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay, and Operation Cactus, to name some. So, on Indian Air Force Day 2020, people learn about the Indian Air Force Day history and its significance. Moreover, schools, colleges, and other institutions help students understand its importance with various activities. Check out the recent tweet regarding Indian Air Force Day 2020 by the Indian Air Force's official handle:

#AFDay2020

A momentous journey of Eighty Eight Years. Indian Air Force is ever ready to INNOVATE , INTEGRATE & INTIMIDATE.



Promo video of IAF on the occasion of 88th Anniversary.



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/8hFIzCqpdb — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 5, 2020

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Happy Indian Air Force Day celebration

Happy Indian Air Force Day celebration takes place across numerous Air Stations across the country. Air Force Stations in different states of India organise parades at their airbases. Moreover, the military parade takes place as per its schedule and protocol. The general public and influential people also witness air display by several aircraft live or on their television during the happy Indian Air Force Day celebration on that occasion.

