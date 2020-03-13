COVID-19: Italy Reports Over 1,000 Deaths; Here's Why Death Toll Is High In Some Countries

The death toll from novel coronavirus has now officially passed 5,000 and the number of infected people worldwide has crossed 1,38,000. According to data acquired by worldometer, so far 70,725 patients have been treated successfully in over 132 countries and territories. On Thursday, Italy reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths, a rise of 23 per cent, according to reports.

Different impacts in different countries

Researchers will be busy for several months if not years studying the cause behind why coronavirus impacts countries differently. But at this early stage, some people have listed possible reasons why Italy, Iran and South Korea are the most affected countries outside mainland China and why some are more affected than others. According to reports, Italy, which became the second country after China to report more than 1,000 deaths, is one of the most affected because it has a larger percentage of people above the age of 65. Scientists have suggested that the mortality rate linked to coronavirus in those above 60 is higher than other age groups.

Media reports also suggest that other reasons behind the spike in Italy could be the custom of hugging each other with a kiss on both cheeks. Though people in Italy are being more careful now, it is believed that in the early stages they were ignoring the risk factor of being in close proximity to infected persons.

Meanwhile, in Iran, it is being said that the lack of resources due to US-imposed sanctions could be one of the reasons behind the rapid increase in the number of deaths related to coronavirus. According to reports, so far Iran has recorded at least 514 deaths, of which 85 came in the last 24 hours.

In South Korea, which is the third most affected country outside China, authorities have successfully contained the number of deaths, compared to Iran and Italy. As per reports, the reason behind this could be the rapid action by the authorities and the stringent processes put into place. Media reports suggest that the government quickly came into action as they set up screening centres at gas stations and managed to test thousands within hours. The government also used innovative ideas like using apps and satellite to inform people about the precautions they could take to prevent the spread of the virus.

