Air India Flights Delayed Due To CAA Protests In The National Capital

General News

The delay was due to protests in various parts of national capital concerning the CAA due to which passengers suffered heavy traffic congestion reaching airport

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Air India Flights

As many as eight flights of Air India were delayed from 20 minutes to 100 minutes at the Delhi airport on Thursday. The delay was due to the protests in various parts of the national capital concerning the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Various parts of Delhi suffered heavy traffic congestion and roadblocks causing trouble while reaching the airport. 

The premier national carrier also promised to waive off charges on Reissue, No-Show, Cancellation and Refund due to the ongoing protests in the national capital over the contentions CAA.

Mobile and internet suspended

Earlier in the day, telecom operators halted Internet and SMS services in parts of Delhi following an order from the Delhi Police in view of the anti-citizenship law demonstrations being held at various locations. SMS and Internet services have been affected for a few hours in parts of Old Delhi, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana in view of prevailing law and order situation. Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area after a protest march was called by various opposition parties.

The Delhi police requested the protestors to hold peaceful protests and refrain from spreading rumors and cooperate with the police. The recent protests in Jamia Millia, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University turned violent after the protestors started stone pelting on police and damaging public property.

Published:
