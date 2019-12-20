Air India Flights Delayed Due To CAA Protests In The National Capital

As many as eight flights of Air India were delayed from 20 minutes to 100 minutes at the Delhi airport on Thursday. The delay was due to the protests in various parts of the national capital concerning the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Various parts of Delhi suffered heavy traffic congestion and roadblocks causing trouble while reaching the airport.

#FlyAI : Due to heavy traffic/roadblocks at Delhi-NCR, Passengers are requested to check traffic and keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport. Passengers can check flight status with our customer care center. — Air India (@airindiain) December 19, 2019

The premier national carrier also promised to waive off charges on Reissue, No-Show, Cancellation and Refund due to the ongoing protests in the national capital over the contentions CAA.

#FlyAI: In view of the current heavy traffic congestion along the Gurugram-Delhi highway, resulting in inconvenience to passengers, Reissue/ No-Show/ Cancellation and Refund charges for all Domestic and International tickets for travel from Delhi on 19th DEC'19 shall be waived. — Air India (@airindiain) December 19, 2019

Mobile and internet suspended

Earlier in the day, telecom operators halted Internet and SMS services in parts of Delhi following an order from the Delhi Police in view of the anti-citizenship law demonstrations being held at various locations. SMS and Internet services have been affected for a few hours in parts of Old Delhi, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana in view of prevailing law and order situation. Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area after a protest march was called by various opposition parties.

The Delhi police requested the protestors to hold peaceful protests and refrain from spreading rumors and cooperate with the police. The recent protests in Jamia Millia, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University turned violent after the protestors started stone pelting on police and damaging public property.

